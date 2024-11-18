52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Action Posts LFL Sales Growth Of 9.8% In First Nine Months

By Dayeeta Das
European discount retailer Action reported like-for-like sales growth of 9.8% in the first nine months of its financial year, driven by an increase in the number of customers.

In this period, net sales at Action increased to €9.6 billion – up by 20.9%, compared to the same period in the previous year, the company added.

Store Openings

To date, the discount chain has opened 189 new stores this year, expanding its network in 12 European countries to 2,755.

In total, the company expects to add approximately 350 new stores this year – 20 more than earlier projections.

It has also created 5,461 new jobs, to cater to the needs of its growing customer base.

The company offers 74,501 stable jobs, and its workforce consists of 156 different nationalities.

Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action, commented, “Action’s good development has continued. After lowering 4,000 prices, our growth is driven by an increasing number of customers.

“During the remainder of 2024, we plan to open a significant number of new stores, including three weeks with more than 20 new store openings in a single week. I am proud of the tremendous engagement of our colleagues. This enables us to do better every day.”

Distribution Centre

The discounter has opened its first distribution centre in Illescas (near Madrid), to serve its stores in Spain and Portugal.

The facility meets sustainable building standards and has obtained an ‘outstanding’ rating from BREEAM.

In the coming years, Action aims to develop five new distribution centres across Europe.

In July, the company reported first-half year-on-year net sales growth of 20.1%, to €6.2 billion, while like-for-like sales increased by 9.0%.

