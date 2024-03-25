Action Sees Like-For-Like Sales Up 16.3% In Full Year

Non-food discounter Action has reported a 16.7% increase in like-for-like sales in its 2023 financial year, while net sales were up 27.8% to €11.3 billion.

Operating EBITA rose by more than a third (34%), to €1.615 billion.

The group added 303 new stores to its network during he year, and operated a total of 2,566 stores in 11 countries as of year end.

Its latest market introduction is Portugal, with Action opening its first store in the Porto district on 29 February, followed by a second outlet in the Coimbra district – both of which were met by 'long queues of customers outside', the retailer said.

'Appealing And Flexible Formula'

“Our appealing and flexible formula has once again proven to be the basis of our success," commented Action chief executive Hajir Hajji. "We lowered prices of many of our products, allowing our customers to benefit from improved supply conditions. In 2023, we welcomed on average 15.3 million customers to our stores each week.

"I am very proud of our 69,040 committed colleagues who served this growing number of customers. We promoted 3,183 colleagues internally, supporting their professional development and maintaining Action’s DNA.”

Some 8,988 jobs were created in 2023 across its operations, the company said.

Sustainability Focus

Elsewhere, the group has made progress on its sustainability programme, reducing CO2 emissions from its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 46% compared to the 2021 base year.

This was achieved by switching its owned truck fleet to HVO 100 fuel, and equipping 99% f its outlets with LED lighting.

“We reduce emissions in our own operations and have established our scope 3 emissions baseline," Hajji added. "We are constantly focused on improving product quality and sustainability.”