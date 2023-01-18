Ahmed Galal Ismail Named New CEO Of Majid Al Futtaim Holding

Majid Al Futtaim has named Ahmed Galal Ismail as the new chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

He previously worked as the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, and has been responsible for Majid Al Futtaim’s malls, hotels, communities and project management operations since 2018. He has also served as CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Ventures and VP Strategy of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

He takes over the role from Alain Bejjani, who served in the job for eight years.

In a statement, Ahmed Galal Ismail said, "I am committed to building on our strong, customer-focused strategy that has allowed us to deliver sustained growth. Our prudent financial discipline and strong governance mean that we are well-positioned to remain focused on sustainable value creation and creating great moments for everyone, everyday."

Lifestyle And Leisure Conglomerate

Majid Al Futtaim is the largest lifestyle and leisure conglomerate in the Middle East, reporting revenue of around Dh32.29 billion (€8.4 billion) in 2021 across its operations.

The conglomerate own shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure centres across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. It the franchise for the Carrefour brand in 30 countries, and operates the banner in 16.

Feed The Future

In December, Mall of the Emirates, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, launched its first rescue food programme – ‘Feed the Future’.

The initiative focuses on recovering leftover and edible food from restaurants, cafés, the Food Court, and workforce catering in Mall of the Emirates and repurposing it to the community.

With help from technology platform, Replate, vendors at Mall of the Emirates will be able to schedule and manage donations, and coordinate pickups with the UAE Food Bank, which then distributes those contributions to charitable organisations and groups, including workers in communal housing and families.

