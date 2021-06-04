Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos

Published on Jun 4 2021 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Netherlands / Etos / Ahold Delhaize / World News / Sebastiaan de Jong

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Sebastiaan de Jong as the new brand president of its drugstore chain Etos, effective 1 July 2021.

Currently, he serves as the head of procurement of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia.

He will report to Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia.

Commenting on the appointment, Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, said, "With the appointment of de Jong, the Etos team gains a team player with extensive retail experience, in the Netherlands and internationally.

"In his various roles, de Jong has demonstrated to be an inclusive leader, focused on team collaboration, and set on bringing out the best in everyone. Etos has a long history in qualitative and innovative personal care products and in advising customers. De Jong will be focused on further shaping the strong Etos strategy with the team."

An Experienced Professional

The 47-year old de Jong started his career with Ahold Delhaize 23 years ago as a management trainee in 1998.

He gained extensive commercial and operational experience in various buying, marketing and merchandising roles in the company.

He served as the SVP of commerce in the Czech Republic for the Ahold Delhaize-brand Albert.

De Jong said, "Etos is a wonderful brand, rooted in society and with a loyal customer base. I personally relate strongly to the mission to help our customers feel good every day, and I am very much looking forward to leading the further development of Etos together with the team."

In 2017, he was appointed as vice president of store operations at Albert Heijn, and in the following year, he was named the chief commercial officer of the DIY chain Intergamma.

He gained experience in the field of omnichannel organisational development at Intergamma.

De Jong returned to Ahold Delhaize earlier this year in his current role and launched and led the company's European procurement initiative.