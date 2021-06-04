ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos

Published on Jun 4 2021 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Netherlands / Etos / Ahold Delhaize / World News / Sebastiaan de Jong

Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Sebastiaan de Jong as the new brand president of its drugstore chain Etos, effective 1 July 2021.

Currently, he serves as the head of procurement of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia.

He will report to Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia.

Commenting on the appointment, Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, said, "With the appointment of de Jong, the Etos team gains a team player with extensive retail experience, in the Netherlands and internationally.

"In his various roles, de Jong has demonstrated to be an inclusive leader, focused on team collaboration, and set on bringing out the best in everyone. Etos has a long history in qualitative and innovative personal care products and in advising customers. De Jong will be focused on further shaping the strong Etos strategy with the team."

An Experienced Professional

The 47-year old de Jong started his career with Ahold Delhaize 23 years ago as a management trainee in 1998.

He gained extensive commercial and operational experience in various buying, marketing and merchandising roles in the company.

He served as the SVP of commerce in the Czech Republic for the Ahold Delhaize-brand Albert.

De Jong said, "Etos is a wonderful brand, rooted in society and with a loyal customer base. I personally relate strongly to the mission to help our customers feel good every day, and I am very much looking forward to leading the further development of Etos together with the team."

In 2017, he was appointed as vice president of store operations at Albert Heijn, and in the following year, he was named the chief commercial officer of the DIY chain Intergamma.

He gained experience in the field of omnichannel organisational development at Intergamma.

De Jong returned to Ahold Delhaize earlier this year in his current role and launched and led the company's European procurement initiative.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Niverplast: A Global Partner For Automated Packaging Solutions

Niverplast: A Global Partner For Automated Packaging Solutions
The Private Label Issue – Aldi Nord

The Private Label Issue – Aldi Nord
Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area

Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area
Plus Adds Six New Eco-Friendly Trucks To Its Fleet

Plus Adds Six New Eco-Friendly Trucks To Its Fleet
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April
K-Group To Source 20% Electricity From Finnish Wind Farms By 2023 Fri, 4 Jun 2021

K-Group To Source 20% Electricity From Finnish Wind Farms By 2023
Russia's X5 Looking At Regional M&A Opportunities, Says CEO: Reports Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Russia's X5 Looking At Regional M&A Opportunities, Says CEO: Reports
E. Leclerc Posts Highest Gains In France, Hypermarkets See Sales Rise Fri, 4 Jun 2021

E. Leclerc Posts Highest Gains In France, Hypermarkets See Sales Rise
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN