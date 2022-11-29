Ahold Delhaize Sets New CO2 Emission Reduction Targets

Dutch retail group Ahold Delhaize has set new CO2 emission reduction goals of at least 37% across its value chain (scope 3), and 50% across its own operations (scope 1 and 2), both by 2030.

The retailer's updated target is in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard, for which the retailer is using 2020 emissions as baseline.

The retailer is seeking to achieve net-zero emissions in scope 1 and 2 by 2040, and scope 3 by 2050, in line with United Nations ambitions.

“As a group of mainstream supermarkets and retailers, we want to provide customers with sustainable and healthy products, while keeping shelf availability and affordability top of mind," said Jan Ernst de Groot, Ahold Delhaize’s chief sustainability officer.

"Our commitment is to future generation – to continue to play a leading role in the transition to a more sustainable food system. We are proud of frontrunners like Albert Heijn, who inspire other brands within the Ahold Delhaize group, and the sector, to take sustainability performance to the next level in their market.”

Scope 3

Ahold Delhaize said that suppliers and farmers, low-carbon products, and customer engagement and awareness are key factors that will enable the group to reduce scope 3 indirect emissions.

The company is seeking to encourage its suppliers to reduce emission reduction, to accelerate improvements in livestock farming, raw material sourcing, deforestation reduction, processing, food waste reduction, and packaging and transport.

Ahold Delhaize added that rewarding customers through loyalty programmes and discounts, increasing vegan and vegetarian options, and increasing the level of product information available to shoppers, should encourage clients to make more sustainable choices.

