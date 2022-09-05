Albert Heijn Launches New Food Waste Prevention Programme

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn expects to save 4.5 million kilograms of food as it launched a new in-store food waste prevention programme, AH Overblijvers.

AH Overblijvers are products that are left over at the end of the day and have an approaching expiration date, or are going out of stock, and can be offered to customers at reduced prices.

AH Overblijvers

Customers can reserve and purchase AH Overblijvers packages via the AH app in all Dutch Albert Heijn stores.

For an additional price, shoppers can choose AH Overstayers packages in various formats, such as Surprise, Vegetarian, Bakery (Love & Passion bread, donuts, and bake-off bread).

Brood van Gisteren (Bread From Yesterday) and the Verspil-me-niet (Spoil Me Not) bag will soon also fall under the AH Overstayers concept, the retailer noted.

"Every kilogram of food wasted is one too many in our opinion. Not only is this a terrible waste of food and the energy that went into making the product, it also has a negative effect on the climate," said Henk van Harn, director of merchandising and sourcing at Albert Heijn.

"In the chains, in the stores and by giving tips to our customers, we are doing everything we can to reduce food waste," added van Harn.

Food Waste At Albert Heijn

Albert Heijn emphasises on food waste prevention, operating a number of initiatives in the area.

For more than 10 years, the retailer has used the 35% sticker, which is placed on products before 10:00 am and ensures that they are sold at a discount throughout the day.

The supermarket chain discounts products that have a longer shelf life, or those that customers cannot consume in one day, a few days before the expiration date.

Elsewhere, in more than 125 Albert Heijn stores, fresh products are dynamically discounted, with the discount percentage linked to the best-before date.

The system works with an algorithm that looks at the stock in the store and the date, combined with the expected sales.

Based on that data, the algorithm then calculates the discount percentage, which is automatically settled at checkout tills.

