Retail

Albert Heijn Closes 2021 With A Market Share Of 35.9%

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn closed 2021 with a market share of 35.9% in the Netherlands, registering a growth of 0.9% compared to 2020.

The retailer attributed this growth to an increase in online shopping and the conversion of 38 DEEN stores to the Albert Heijn banner last autumn.

The turnover from home delivery now accounts for approximately 10% of its total turnover.

Marit van Egmond, general manager of Albert Heijn, said, “We have had an exceptional year in which, just like in 2020, our priority was on safe shopping and working.

“Fortunately, there was also room for great developments and growth. I would like to thank all colleagues for their commitment and contribution to this result, this is really the result of a huge team effort.”

Highlights

In 2021, Albert Heijn added 76 stores to its network in the Netherlands and Belgium, taking the total number of stores to over 1,100.

The acquisition of DEEN enabled the company to expand its store network in North Holland.

The year also saw the retailer team up with BP to roll out Albert Heijn to go format in more than 100 gas stations, and with Selecta and Albron to launch cashier-less stores in more than 65 office locations.

In Flanders, its store network grew to 65 stores and exceeded the €1 billion turnover mark in Belgium.

Sustainability

Albert Heijn was voted the most sustainable supermarket chain in the Netherlands in the Sustainable Brand Index for 2021.

The company extended its 'Beter voor' (Better for) programme to all fresh food chains, which saw the company making transparent agreements with more than 1,000 farmers and growers about sustainability, animal welfare, innovation, and healthy earning capacity.

It also switched to 100% green wind energy from the Netherlands.

Outlook

In 2022, Albert Heijn mission ‘Samen beter eten bereikbaar maken. Voor iedereen’ (To make better food accessible together. For everyone) will be central to the retailer.

Van Egmond added, “We will continue to remodel shops each week with the latest shop concept, which we see is very popular with customers.

“The launch of 'Mijn Albert Heijn Premium', which allows customers to choose even more benefits such as a 10% discount on the organic range, is encouraging. And the success of our Price Favourites - inexpensive top products - will also be continued.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

