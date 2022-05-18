Albert Heijn Opens Home Shop Centre In Utrecht

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has opened a new Home Shop Centre (HSC) in Utrecht, as it looks to expand its grocery delivery capabilities.

The site consists of more than 21,000 square metres and has received the BREEAM-NL Excellent certification due to its sustainable energy solutions, including solar panels, an energy-efficient cold store, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a heat pump for the climate control system.

Increased Households

According to the retailer, the location offers plenty of room for growth in the business and has the added benefit of expanding the delivery area in Belgium by 250,000 households.

Some 50,000 orders can be processed per week at the Utrecht HSC, which the chain says is much needed as a result of an increase in the number of customers who shop online at Albert Heijn.

The retailer has undertaken a number of steps to improve its environmental footprint, including reducing its CO2 emissions by more than 92% compared to 2018. It is also seeking to ensure that all home shopping centres and distribution centres, as well as its head office in Zaandam, receive a BREEAM certificate. BREEAM has been the certification method for marking sustainable buildings with a minimal climate impact since 2009.

Belgium Operations