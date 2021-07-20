Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd Announce 2% Pay Hike

Published on Jul 20 2021 7:58 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Aldi Süd / Aldi Nord / Collective Bargaining / World News

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd have announced a 2% increase in the wages and salaries of its employees.

This voluntary advance payment will be credited to the collective bargaining agreement, which is yet to be reached.

Collective Bargaining

Collective bargaining in retail has been delayed for a number of months.

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd corporate groups do not want their employees in Germany to wait any longer until the collective bargaining parties have reached an agreement.

Therefore, both retailers are fulfilling their collective bargaining responsibilities and are voluntarily increasing wages and salaries.

Depending on the tariff zone, all employees at Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd who are paid wages will receive a 2% increase in their salaries retroactively from 1 June or during the summer months.

The increase will be offset against the subsequent collective bargaining agreement, Aldi added.

In addition, all employees with collective wages will also benefit from a one-off payment of up to €300, to be disbursed in the fall.

Close Collaborators

The move comes as both groups appear to be collaborating closely on a variety of issues.

Areas such as purchasing, logistics, marketing, quality control and other functions have become more harmonised across the two groups.

Sustainability is also an area where the retail giants have been operating closely. For example, both groups have removed single-use plastic bags from stores.

Despite these collaborations, no merger between the two groups is planned for the time being.

Article by Conor Farrelly.