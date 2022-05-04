Aldi Opens Its Largest Distribution Centre In Portugal

German discounter Aldi has opened its largest distribution centre in Portugal, in which it has invested €60 million.

Located in Moita, the new 57,000-square-metre logistics warehouse is designed to supply goods to more than 150 stores in Portugal.

It is a part of the retailer's expansion plans, announced in 2020, which includes the opening of 200 shops by 2025.

In September of last year, the discounter opened its largest supermarket in Portugal, near Monumental Square in Albufeira.

The distribution centre will enable the centralisation of the retailer’s logistics operations, which was previously split between two platforms in Montijo and Quinta do Anjo.

New Distribution Centre

The facility features 89 loading and unloading docks, 60 parking spaces for trucks, and a storage capacity of 14,000 square metres of refrigerated chambers.

The new logistics operation is supported by the latest WMS (Warehouse Management System), used throughout the Aldi Nord group.

The entire order preparation system is supported by a robust voice technology system (Pick by Voice).

In terms of sustainability, the distribution centre has photovoltaic panels capable of producing up to 1 MW and smart-lighting management, guaranteed by motion sensors, while the various cold stores have cooling systems that minimise harmful effects on the ozone layer.

In June 2021, Aldi Portugal opened its first neighbourhood store in Lisbon, in the Picoas district of the Portuguese capital, based on the urban concept of proximity and convenience and offering a 'modern and practical' shopping experience.