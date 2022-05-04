Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Aldi Opens Its Largest Distribution Centre In Portugal

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German discounter Aldi has opened its largest distribution centre in Portugal, in which it has invested €60 million.

Located in Moita, the new 57,000-square-metre logistics warehouse is designed to supply goods to more than 150 stores in Portugal.

It is a part of the retailer's expansion plans, announced in 2020, which includes the opening of 200 shops by 2025.

In September of last year, the discounter  opened its largest supermarket in Portugal, near Monumental Square in Albufeira.

The distribution centre will enable the centralisation of the retailer’s logistics operations, which was previously split between two platforms in Montijo and Quinta do Anjo.

New Distribution Centre

The facility features 89 loading and unloading docks, 60 parking spaces for trucks, and a storage capacity of 14,000 square metres of refrigerated chambers.

The new logistics operation is supported by the latest WMS (Warehouse Management System), used throughout the Aldi Nord group.

The entire order preparation system is supported by a robust voice technology system (Pick by Voice).

In terms of sustainability, the distribution centre has photovoltaic panels capable of producing up to 1 MW and smart-lighting management, guaranteed by motion sensors, while the various cold stores have cooling systems that minimise harmful effects on the ozone layer.

In June 2021, Aldi Portugal opened its first neighbourhood store in Lisbon, in the Picoas district of the Portuguese capital, based on the urban concept of proximity and convenience and offering a 'modern and practical' shopping experience.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dutch Retail Turnover Up 9% In March: CBS
2
Retail

From Coffee To Ketchup, Retailers Seek Price 'Shields' As Inflation Runs Riot
3
Retail

Groupe Casino Names New Chief Executive At Monoprix, Naturalia
4
Retail

SPAR Italy Sees Turnover Up 2.2% In FY 2021
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com