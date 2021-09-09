Aldi Opens Its Biggest Store In Portugal

Published on Sep 9 2021 8:04 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Portugal / Store Launch / Albufeira

Discounter Aldi has opened its largest supermarket in Portugal, near Monumental Square in Albufeira.

The new Aldi Albufeira store is part of the German group’s new store concept that is being rolled out and has been much appreciated by customers.

With a sales area of approximately 1,500 square metres and a 400 square metres warehouse, the new shop is open all days of the week from 07:30 hours to 23:00 hours.

Besides the extended opening hours, customers have at their disposal the usual self-service bakery counters, a bread slicer and an orange juice machine for freshly squeezed juice.

Store Highlights

In addition to 190 parking spaces for customers, the Aldi Albuferia also features a two floor parking area– a first for Aldi Portugal.

For this purpose, the retailer built an automobile silo next to the shopping area, with the capacity to accomodate another 181 cars.

According to managing director of expansion at Aldi Portugal, João Braz Teixeira, the format has allowed the company to "have a stand-alone shop with proximity features in Albufeira."

Besides the high population density, Albufeira is visited, seasonally, by thousands of tourists who already know the brand from their own countries.

As a part of its national strategy to combat food waste, the new Aldi Albufeira outlet has partnered with the Algarve Food Bank.

Setúbal Outlet Reopens

Aldi Portugal also reopened its shop in Setúbal, now with the sales area expanded to around 1,200 square metres and a new store layout, in line with the new format.

The new layout aims to highlight the most popular store areas, such as fruit and vegetables, which have been given greater prominence at the entrance to the shop, in addition to concentrating the promotions and weekly specials in the centre of the shop.

With the latest opening, the food retailer now has five shops in Albufeira and 15 in the Algarve district. Overall, Aldi Portugal currently has 97 shops nationwide.

In June of this year, the Aldi Portugal opened its first neighbourhood store in Lisbon, in the Picoas district of the Portuguese capital.

