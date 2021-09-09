ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Aldi Opens Its Biggest Store In Portugal

Published on Sep 9 2021 8:04 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Portugal / Store Launch / Albufeira

Aldi Opens Its Biggest Store In Portugal

Discounter Aldi has opened its largest supermarket in Portugal, near Monumental Square in Albufeira.

The new Aldi Albufeira store is part of the German group’s new store concept that is being rolled out and has been much appreciated by customers.

With a sales area of approximately 1,500 square metres and a 400 square metres warehouse, the new shop is open all days of the week from 07:30 hours to 23:00 hours.

Besides the extended opening hours, customers have at their disposal the usual self-service bakery counters, a bread slicer and an orange juice machine for freshly squeezed juice.

Store Highlights

In addition to 190 parking spaces for customers, the Aldi Albuferia also features a two floor parking area– a first for Aldi Portugal.

For this purpose, the retailer built an automobile silo next to the shopping area, with the capacity to accomodate another 181 cars.

According to managing director of expansion at Aldi Portugal, João Braz Teixeira, the format has allowed the company to "have a stand-alone shop with proximity features in Albufeira."

Besides the high population density, Albufeira is visited, seasonally, by thousands of tourists who already know the brand from their own countries.

Advertisement

As a part of its national strategy to combat food waste, the new Aldi Albufeira outlet has partnered with the Algarve Food Bank.

Setúbal Outlet Reopens

Aldi Portugal also reopened its shop in Setúbal, now with the sales area expanded to around 1,200 square metres and a new store layout, in line with the new format.

The new layout aims to highlight the most popular store areas, such as fruit and vegetables, which have been given greater prominence at the entrance to the shop, in addition to concentrating the promotions and weekly specials in the centre of the shop.

With the latest opening, the food retailer now has five shops in Albufeira and 15 in the Algarve district. Overall, Aldi Portugal currently has 97 shops nationwide.

In June of this year, the Aldi Portugal opened its first neighbourhood store in Lisbon, in the Picoas district of the Portuguese capital.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland

Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland
Irish Grocery Sales Decline As Life Edges Back To Normal: Kantar

Irish Grocery Sales Decline As Life Edges Back To Normal: Kantar
Deutsche Umwelthilfe Criticises Boycott Of Reusable Packaging

Deutsche Umwelthilfe Criticises Boycott Of Reusable Packaging
Aldi USA To Hire 20,000 New Staff Members, Increase Wages

Aldi USA To Hire 20,000 New Staff Members, Increase Wages
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Zummo Adds Pina Slicer And Apple Juicer To Its Product Portfolio Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Zummo Adds Pina Slicer And Apple Juicer To Its Product Portfolio
Sweden’s ICA Sees Marginal Sales Growth In August Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Sweden’s ICA Sees Marginal Sales Growth In August
Countdown To The 2021 Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Countdown To The 2021 Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit
Profit Falls At Morrisons, But Bidding War Overshadows H1 Results Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Profit Falls At Morrisons, But Bidding War Overshadows H1 Results
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN