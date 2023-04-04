Aldi Reaches 400 Stores In Spain, Plans 50 Openings In 2023

Aldi has reached the milestone of 400 stores in Spain with the opening of a new supermarket in Valencia.

The new outlet is Aldi's sixth opening so far this year and the first store it has opened in Valencia in 2023, taking its total number of outlets in the region to 65.

Over the past three years, the German discounter has opened nearly 100 outlets, doubling down on its growth agenda in the country.

During 2022, Aldi Spain, which is part of the Aldi Nord group, increased its retail surface area by 11%.

The company will continue to drive this expansion with plans to open close to 50 new shops over the course of this year.

Further New Openings

A new supermarket also opened recently on the island of Mallorca, in the district of Can Picafort (Santa Margalida), and this will be followed by three openings in April, in Pontevedra (Galicia), Villareal (Valencia) and Alzira (Valencia).

Aldi is also planning a new store in the autonomous city of Melilla in the second half of the year as well as opening new outlets in Galicia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Asturias.

At the same time, the discounter plans to continue strengthening its network of stores in the Madrid region, Catalonia and Andalusia.

Together with the Valencia region, these territories will account for almost half of the growth forecast for 2023.

