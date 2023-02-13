Aldi To Move To Higher Animal Welfare Standards For All Chilled Meat, Sausage Products

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd are to switch to husbandry level three and four for all own-brand chilled meat and sausage products it sells in Germany, by 2030.

This represents the highest animal husbandry level, with the retailer saying the move will facilitate new sales opportunities for the agriculture industry and for suppliers, as well as expand the animal welfare range available for its customers.

Julia Adou, director of corporate responsibility at Aldi Süd, said, "Extending the husbandry switch to chilled meat and sausage products is the next logical step for us.

"We enable suppliers as well as farmers to better market a larger share of the animal, while expanding our range of goods from the higher husbandry systems."

Meat Consumption

Almost half of the annual meat consumption in Germany comprises meat and sausage products, according to Aldi sales data.

The conversion of livestock farming to higher animal welfare standards is essential for these products as it is an important sales channel for the retailer.

In 2021, Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd completed the conversion of fresh meat to the two highest forms of husbandry.

The discounters are currently stepping up measures to focus on products such as salami, cooked ham, Vienna sausages and bacon.

Katrin Beyer, business unit director for category management at Aldi Nord, said, "Aldi stands for good for everyone. This also means that we want to make sustainable shopping possible for all customers.

"Our customers can rest assured that they will always receive animal welfare goods at Aldi at the best price-performance ratio."

A 'Step-By-Step Plan'

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd have implemented what they describe as a 'step-by-step plan' for improving the animal welfare standard for chilled meat and sausage products.

Currently, 90% of meat and sausage products offered by the discounters come from husbandry level 2 and higher.

By 2030, it seeks to switch completely to products at husbandry levels 3 and 4.

