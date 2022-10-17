Subscribe Login
Retail

Aldi To Recruit 1,000 Workers In Spain In Fourth Quarter

Discounter Aldi has said that it is looking to recruit 1,000 workers in Spain during the last quarter of the year, ahead of the festive season.

The company said it plans to increase the number of workers hired in the country by 16% to 7,500 following an expansion in stores across different Spanish regions.

Discounter Aldi is among the eight biggest supermarket chains in Spain by number of customers, according to recent data from consulting firm Kantar.

Aldi's British arm is also looking to recruit 3,000 workers ahead of the holiday season, the company recently announced.

Expansion Plans

Aldi has stepped up its expansion drive in Spain in recent months. In Auugst, it opened four new stores, including outlets in Almería, two in Tenerife, in the towns of San Miguel de Abona and Adeje, and one in Oropesa del Mar (Castellón).

Elsewhere, in July, the retailer opened its first four stores in the Canary Islands – two in Tenerife and two in Gran Canaria – and a supermarket in Guadix (Granada).

These new openings form part of the company's growth plan, whereby it aims to open around 50 new supermarkets throughout the country by 2022. It currently boasts just over 375 supermarkets, and has more than 6,000 employees across the country.

By the end of the year, the discounter is aiming to have 400 supermarkets across Spain. It announced plans to open its first outlet in Melilla in early 2023.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.

