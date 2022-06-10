Alimentation Couche-Tard Ramps Up Recruitment Efforts

Convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced that it is hiring for more than 25,000 positions across North America, Europe and Asia.

The openings include store-level positions for customer service representatives, assistant store managers and store managers at more than 14,100 Circle K and Couche-Tard convenience stores, as well as a host of opportunities at its support centres.

The company will offer competitive pay, quick career growth potential, and career development opportunities to candidates selected in the recruitment process.

'Ramping Up Our Hiring Efforts'

Ina Strand, chief people officer for Couche-Tard, said, "Passionate, diverse and talented team members are key to ensuring a great store and fueling experience for our customers and making their lives a little easier every day, which is why we are ramping up our hiring efforts as we head into the summer travel season.

"Whether applicants are looking for seasonal employment or an exciting career with a dynamic global retailer, we provide the resources and 'One Team' culture to help them find growth and fulfilment and a global brand with an array of programmes that create award-winning engagement among our team members."

In October 2021, Couche-Tard was featured in Forbes' 2021 World's Best Employers list.

In the spring of this year, the company was recognised by Gallup with the Exceptional Workplace Award.

It was the only convenience store group to be included in Gallup's list of the most engaged workplaces around the world.

