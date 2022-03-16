Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Alimentation Couche-Tard Sees Net Earnings Up In Third Quarter

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Alimentation Couche-Tard has reported net earnings of $746.4 million (€678.5 million), or $0.70 per diluted share, in the third quarter of its financial year, up from $607.5 million (€552.3 million), or $0.55 per diluted share, in the same period in its previous financial year.

Adjusted net earnings amounted to $746.0 million (€678.2 million), up from $622.0 million (€565.5 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The reported total merchandise and service revenues increased by 5.8% to $4.8 billion in this period.

Same-store merchandise revenue increased 3.7% in the United States, 7.2% in Europe and other regions, and decreased 0.8% in Canada, the company noted.

On a two-year basis, same-store merchandise revenues increased at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% in the United States, 5.0% in Europe, and 2.1% in Canada.

Brian Hannasch, president and chief executive officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard, commented, "Same-store merchandise sales were particularly strong in Europe as well as in the US with our freshly prepared food programmes and packaged beverages among the main drivers of growth.

“Across the business, in fuel volumes and traffic we saw strong results early in the quarter, but both were impacted by work from home orders and rise in COVID-19 cases, especially towards the end of the quarter in our larger urban centres in North America and Europe. However, we continue to achieve healthy fuel margins and benefit from strategic initiatives on which we remain laser-focused.”

Read More: Couche-Tard Invests Half Of Circle K Venture Fund In Startups

Other Quarterly Highlights

In the United States, merchandise and service gross margin increased 1.0%, to 33.6%, while in Canada it increased by 0.2% to 31.6%.

Europe and other regions saw a 0.7% decline, to 37.8%, impacted by the integration of Circle K Hong Kong.

Hannasch stated, ”Over the quarter, we have worked hard to overcome the historic labour and supply chain issues in our industry and are pleased to report significant improvement in more recent periods.

"Fresh Food, Fast has continued to grow across the globe, with over 3,200 stores now carrying the programme, and we are seeing strong year-over-year sales growth. Here, our operators continue to focus on execution of our strategy and optimising our assortment.”

The company completed the rebranding of more than 180 Circle K outlets during the quarter. It now operates more than 1,000 electric vehicle chargers in Europe.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walmart To Hire Over 50,000 US Workers In First Quarter
2
Retail

Drugstore Operator EVA Calls On European Retailers To Help Ukraine
3
Retail

Continente Named 'Cheapest' Online Supermarket In Portugal: Study
4
Retail

Italy's Migross Opens Second Cash-And-Carry Outlet
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com