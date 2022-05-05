Araven Offers Sustainable Retail Equipment

Araven’s recycled shopping baskets and carts are the most innovative range of retail equipment designed for brands committed to evolving towards a sustainable retail model.

Since 2020, the company has been using recycled marine waste for its entire range of shopping baskets and carts, which are also 100% recyclable.

In addition, Araven donates part of the profits from the Oceanis range to the NGO Plastic Change.

This sustainable change represents an important step in the company’s ongoing commitment to apply innovation to the needs of its customers and the planet.

Araven is an international company that has been in the market for the last 40 years. It designs, manufactures and sells a complete and innovative range of products for professionals in the foodservice and retail sectors.

Highest-Quality Products And Customer Service

Based in Zaragoza, in Spain, with branches in Mexico and the US, Araven’s young, creative and multidisciplinary team innovates every day to surprise the market and guarantee the highest-quality products and customer service.

Some 25% of the recycled marine material used comes from abandoned fishing nets and ropes.

Araven recycles and transforms these materials into raw material to manufacture its baskets and carts, giving the nets a second life.

Its baskets and carts help care for the environment by reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions by 20%, and its shopping baskets and carts target brands that prioritise sustainability.

For more information, visit retailequipamiento.araven.com.

