Arla Names New SVP Of Corporate Communications

Danish food group Arla has announced that Nick Hindle is leaving his position as SVP of corporate communications at the end of July.

Replacing him in the role is Mariam Sommerfeldt Skovfoged, who currently heads up owner communications at the group.

Skovfoged joined Arla in March 2022, and has experience in the airline and retail industry, as well as having worked in a Danish government ministry. She will take over her new role in August 2023.

Strong Track Record

“I am very pleased to appoint Mariam to this important position in Arla," said Hanne Søndergaard, EVP, agriculture, sustainability and communications. "Mariam comes with a strong CV and a strong track record, and she has already made a significant impact on the owner agenda during her time in Arla.

"She is a strong leader, who has the breadth and seniority to step into this key role for Arla and we are looking forward to welcoming her in her new role."

ADVERTISEMENT

'Sustainable Dairy Production'

“I’m very proud and excited about stepping into this role in Arla," said Mariam Sommerfeldt Skovfoged of her new position. "Arla is a farmer owned cooperative, a major player within nutrition and health in both Europe and on global scale. We are ambitious and very active in the transition to more sustainable dairy production.

"We have an important voice and position in many areas of our society and I’m looking forward to further developing this with the full team, our farmer owners and colleagues across Arla in the future."

Last October, Arla introduced a sustainability incentive to its farmer owners to help fund and motivate actions required to hit the 2030 emission reduction target on farms.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.