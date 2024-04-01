52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Arsenale Sgr to Invest Up To €150m in Italian Food Distribution

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Arsenale Sgr to Invest Up To €150m in Italian Food Distribution

Italian asset manager Arsenale Sgr has launched an investment fund with a target investment volume of up to €150 million in Italy's large-scale retail sector.

The investment fund, entitled Arefood has already completed eight acquisitions, including Penny, Pam, and Conad supermarkets in Northern Italy.

Three more deals are planned by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Arefood is targeting a specific niche within Italy: shopping centres and discount stores in smaller cities, beyond the major metropolitan areas, with retail areas of between 1,500 and 2,000 square metres.

These 'second and third-tier cities' often have a focus on proximity shopping, the group noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Low-Risk Investment

"We believe investing in Italian large-scale retail real estate is low-risk due to the strength of the grocery sector," commented Marco Stevanato, chief executive of Arsenale Sgr. "It guarantees safe, inflation-indexed returns with potential upside through portfolio growth. Traditional supermarkets and discount stores offer low volatility, attracting investors seeking stability in these new economic conditions."

According to Stevanato, traditional and discount supermarkets are in high demand from investors because they are less volatile than other real estate sectors.

He pointed out that Arefood aims to deliver higher-than-average semi-annual dividends for investors. Fundraising will continue for the next three years and plans include attracting institutional investors to the fund.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

April Fool! How Europe's Supermarkets Marked April Fool’s Day
April Fool! How Europe's Supermarkets Marked April Fool&rsquo;s Day
2
Retail

Metro AG CEO Dr Steffen Greubel Discusses The Group's Wholesale Revolution
Metro AG CEO Dr Steffen Greubel Discusses The Group's Wholesale Revolution
3
Retail

Philip Morris Nears Texas Launch Of Flagship Heated Tobacco Device
Philip Morris Nears Texas Launch Of Flagship Heated Tobacco Device
4
Retail

Croatia's Studenac Launches Groundwater Conservation Campaign
Croatia's Studenac Launches Groundwater Conservation Campaign
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com