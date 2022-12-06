Asda Accelerates Rollout Of Asda Express Format

UK retailer Asda aims to open 300 Asda Express stores by the end of 2026 and create 10,000 new jobs over the next four years.

The retailer announced its plan at the opening of its second Asda Express convenience store in Tottenham Hale, London.

The new format will help the retailer offer affordable and quality products to more customers and local communities throughout the UK.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner said, "A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work. With more than three quarters of the UK population visiting a convenience store in the last 12 months, the potential for growth in this market is significant.

"Our ambition is to become the convenience destination of choice by providing shoppers great value and a comprehensive and convenient range of products and services under one roof."

Asda Express

Asda Express stores cater to a broad range of customer needs, including ‘top up’ shops for essential items, such as milk and bread, on-the-go food, as well as fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.

The stores offer around 3,000 products, including a range of fresh, ambient and chilled groceries, as well as products from Asda’s premium Extra Special range and an assortment of beers, wines and spirits.

Sales in convenience stores is expected to grow by 13% to over £50 billion by 2027, and the rollout of a store network in this format is part of Asda’s long-term growth strategy as it seeks to become the second largest supermarket in the UK.

