Retail

Asda Appoints Morrisons Executive As New Finance Chief

UK retailer Asda has announced the appointment of former Morrisons finance chief Michael Gleeson as its new chief financial officer.

Gleeson is to join the business next year and succeeds John Fallon in the role, who has decided to leave the company to explore other opportunities.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda said, "Michael brings a wealth of experience to this role, and we are looking forward to welcoming him next year.

"In the meantime, John will take on some specific projects and Steven Nuttall will take on some extra accountability in the day-to-day running of our finance function and this will help ensure there is a smooth transition.”

'An Experienced Professional'

Gleeson is an experienced professional who joined Morrisons in 2014 as group financial controller and assumed the role of the supermarket's financial director in 2015.

He then transitioned to the post of trading director of ambient, frozen, dairy, fuel and services.

On 3 February 2020, Gleeson joined the company’s board as chief financial officer.

Before joining Morrisons, Gleeson worked for Tesco in several senior finance roles, including group financial planning and analysis director and CFO of Tesco.com.

He started his career with Arthur Andersen and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Last month, Asda reported a 42% jump in operating profit its financial year 2021 and launched a new value range for cash-strapped shoppers.

