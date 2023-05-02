52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Asda Expands Partnership With Deliveroo, Plans To Ramp Up Rapid Delivery Offering

By Robert McHugh
Asda has announced it is to launch its first Deliveroo HOP site while it continues to expand its partnership with Deliveroo to a further 100 locations across the United Kingdom.

The British retailer said Deliveroo HOP is the delivery service’s newest innovation which gives customers a speedier service and better product availability.

The service is launching at the supermarket’s new Asda Express convenience store in Tottenham Hale, which opened last December.

Asda says this will give local residents the chance to have their favourite Asda groceries delivered in a matter of minutes.

Trial Basis

Initially, the scheme will be launched on a trial basis. It will see a dedicated picking space in the back of the Tottenham-based convenience store as well as a team of Asda colleagues to prepare the orders.

This is a model of ‘HOP’ whereby partners own and manage sites while integrating Deliveroo’s Hop technology and leveraging Deliveroo’s logistics network.

Over 1,300 Asda products will be available through the service.

Asda says the decision to test the service at Asda’s new Tottenham Hale store is part of its wider strategy to reach more communities across the UK by giving customers the opportunity to shop whenever and however they like.

'Valuable Insight'

“The trial will provide us with valuable insight into how we can look to leverage our new convenience stores to bolster our last-mile delivery options for customers," said Simon Gregg, senior vice president of e-commerce at Asda.

“This expansion will provide more flexibility to even more customers who will now have greater choice when deciding exactly how and when they shop with us, with a wide range of Asda products that can be delivered direct to their door on the same day.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh.

