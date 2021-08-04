ESM Magazine

Asda Partners With Pampers To Offer Free Nappies For Pre-Term Babies

Published on Aug 4 2021 6:58 AM in Retail tagged: UK / nappies / Asda / Pampers

UK retailer Asda has teamed up with Pampers to offer free nappies for all premature babies from its 254 in-store pharmacies across the UK.

The partnership, described by Asda as 'a first for a UK retailer' will see the retailer provide the nappies to parents from 8:00 hours to 20:00 hours from Monday to Saturday and 8:00 hours to 18 hours on Sundays at its pharmacies.

Previously, nappies for babies born pre-term were only available in hospitals or from healthcare providers.

Sonal Dash, VP for non-edible and healthcare at Asda, said, "Asda is a values-led organisation and we always put our customers first. We focus our efforts on delivering products to support our communities.

"This partnership with P&G supports new parents at times which can be scary and challenging, and this is testimony to Asda's culture and purpose."

Pre-term Babies

Around 1 in 13 babies are born pre-term in the UK, which means 60,000 babies each year require specialised care with smaller-sized nappies to protect their delicate skin during critical stages of their development.

Pampers Preemie Protection Nappies are Pampers' smallest nappy and are up to three times smaller than a regular newborn nappy.

They come in three sizes for babies weighing less than 1.1lbs up to 4lbs when they would move into standard newborn-sized nappies.

Nicole Hallak, brand director of Pampers UK & Ireland, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Asda Pharmacies to offer our Pampers Preemie Protection Nappies free of charge to new parents with premature babies.

"Pampers is committed to the happy, healthy development of every baby and this partnership allows all UK parents to access quality nappies with our trusted Pampers promise for their precious little ones."

Specially Designed Nappies

The nappies, specially designed in collaboration with neonatal nurses, feature a customisable fit that adapts around medical leads and lines, helping minimise disruption and irritation during nappy changing.

A contour fit core provides a narrow, contoured fit between the legs, allowing the baby's legs and hips to rest comfortably and support their healthy development.

With no front or back, the nappies have end-to-end absorbency to prevent leakage, and the nappy liner quickly pulls wetness and runny mess away from the baby's skin into the core of the nappy to help keep the skin dry while asleep.

Pampers is a long-term partner of Bliss, an organisation that supports parents with the resources to help them feel more involved and confident in caring for their premature or sick babies and giving them the best start in life.

