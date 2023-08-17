Asda Trials Food-To-Go Counters In Two Stores

UK retailer Asda is testing a food-to-go concept at its Leicester and Dagenham outlets with a concession at the front of stores offering barista style coffees, fresh sandwiches and cakes.

The 'Asda Food Hub' will feature menu that changes throughout the day to include breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks along with meal deals.

Some of the meal deals include, among others, a breakfast sandwich and any regular hot drink for £3, or fresh baguette and any regular hot drink for £4.50.

Asda Food Hub

Asda Food Hub is part of the retailer's strategy to become the UK’s number two supermarket by offering quality and value to more customers.

"We’re always looking for ways to give shoppers more quality choices at affordable prices and the new Asda Food Hub is a great example of us investing in our stores to be able to provide that for shoppers," an Asda spokesperson stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to roll out the concept to more stores with a high footfall will depend on the response from the trial stores.

The launch of the Asda Food Hubs follows a £1.2-million revamp of the Asda's traditional food-to-go range of sandwiches, salads and wraps.

Additional Measures

The launch of the Asda Food Hub will also see the retailer renovating 10 of its pizza and hot food counters across its store estate.

The counters at Ipswich, Killingbeck, Havant, Haydon, Walton, Doncaster, Longwell Green and Gateshead will also undergo a makeover, bringing them in line with the Asda Food Hub brand and experience, the retailer added.

The upgrade will also involve the addition of a host of new dishes and deals in the menu.