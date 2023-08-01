52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

UK Retailer Asda Expands Food-To-Go Range

By Dayeeta Das
Asda has added 47 new products to its food-to-go range, which includes deli-style sandwiches, wraps and salads featuring globally-inspired flavours.

The range also includes a variety of thick sub rolls, pasta dishes and 19 new snacking lines, Asda said in a statement.

All products in the new range are available in stores, online, and as part of the retailer's meal deal, starting at £2.20 for a sandwich, snack and drink.

Joanna Johnson, senior manager of Asda own brand, commented, "With a huge choice of on-trend flavours and variety of options, Asda’s new food-to-go range offers customers high-quality and inspiration, at affordable prices.

“The offering delivers exactly what customers are looking for, when they want a lunchtime treat; sandwiches and wraps packed with premium fillings, flavours and ingredients that excite and inspire, plus a variety of snacks and sides to choose from."

Food-To-Go Range

The new sandwiches include, among others, Pastrami & Emmental New York Style Deli (£3.50), the Chicken, Mozzarella and Slow-roasted Tomato Deli Sandwich (£3.50) and Beef and Chutney Deli Sandwich (£3.50).

Among wraps, the Falafel & Houmous Wrap (£3.50), the Slow Roast Tomato & Feta pasta (£2.50) and 3 Bean & Cheese Wrap (£2.85) are suitable for those who are conscious of their meat consumption.

The deli-style range extends to salads, with products such as the Chicken and Red Pepper Hummus Grain Deli Salad (£4.00) featuring marinated chicken with mixed grains, pickled cabbage and carrot, red pepper houmous and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds.

Other products in the range inspired from Asian food include the Indian Masala Wrap (£3.50), Katsu Chicken Wrap (£3.50), Chicken Tikka Sub (£3.50), Vegetable Sushi Snack Pack (£1.50) and Topped Katsu & Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Pack (£4.00).

Johnson added, "Across the extensive range, we have options that align with Asda’s Live Better criteria, to ensure customers have options to choose from that provide one of your five a day, or are high in protein, a source of fibre and low in saturated fats."

