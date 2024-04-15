Famila Reaches 300 Stores, Plans 15 New Openings In 2024

Italian grocery chain Famila has surpassed the figure of 300 stores in the country, as it marks its 40th anniversary this year.

Part of the large-scale distribution group Gruppo Selex, Famila’s network extends across 12 Italian regions, thanks to the five member companies that use the brand: Maxidi, Unicomm, Arca, Megamark and Cds.

Famila enjoys a loyal customer base and a 3.5% market share in the hypermarket and supermarket segment, according to data from NIQ.

The chain has significantly increased its advertising budget compared to previous years, allocating around €3-4 million thereto.

In comparison, Gruppo Selex is investing a total of €12 million across various communication channels.

Investment Plans

Famila plans to invest €120 million in 2024 for 27 store renovations and around 15 new stores, bringing the total to 315 by year end.

The retailer operates several store formats, catering to different shopping needs, namely Famila (154 stores), Famila Superstore (85 stores), Famila Market (53 stores) and Iperfamila (8 stores), with a total surface area of 400,000 square metres.

Famila’s strategy focuses on product variety, offering everything from budget-friendly options to premium selections, along with local and national brands.

It also focuses on fresh food, highlighting fresh produce and prepared meals through concepts like Bistrò and Café.

Other key features include customer service and convenience services, such as e-commerce options and the implementation of environmentally friendly practices.

Gruppo Selex is poised to overtake Conad to become the leading grocery retailer in Italy, with a 15.1% market share, according to a report in the Italian daily Italia Oggi, based on a recent Gfk analysis.

Coop holds the third position, followed by Gruppo VéGé, according to the report.