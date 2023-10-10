Asda Unveils First Set Of Rebranded Co-op Stores 

UK retailer Asda has completed the rebranding of the first 11 stores acquired from Co-op last year.

The move is part of Asda’s plan to convert 116 acquired convenience stores and attached petrol station forecourts to the Asda Express banner.

The remaining 105 stores will be converted by the end of the first quarter of next year, Asda added.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said, “The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

“We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months.”

The rebranded stores are located in Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Lancashire, Somerset, London, Scotland and Devon.

The converted Asda Express sites will offer around 3,000 branded and own-label products, including milk and bread, on-the-go lunch items, and ingredients for cooking dinner from scratch.

Acquisition

Last year, Asda acquired 132 sites from Co-op as part of its long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket by moving into the convenience market.

The acquisition received regulatory approval from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) in June 2023, after Asda agreed to divest 13 sites to satisfy competition requirements.

Andy Perry, who ran the acquired Co-op sites while the acquisition received regulatory approval from the CMA, has joined Asda as the vice-present of the convenience division.

Perry will utilise his experience to support Asda as it accelerates the expansion of its convenience business.