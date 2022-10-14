Subscribe Login
Retail

Auchan Poland Sees Revenue, Profits Up In Full-Year 2021

Auchan Retail Polska, the Polish arm of France's Auchan Retail, has reported revenue of PLN 11.2 billion (€2.32 billion) for full-year 2021, up from PLN 11.03 billion (€2.29 billion) the previous year.

The group, which said that the results demonstrate that it 'continues to be a leader in the hypermarket format' in Poland, reported profit of PLN 222 million (€46 million) for the period, which was PLN 57 million (€11.8 million) higher than the previous year.

Necessary Investments

"In 2021, we were able to stabilise the results at a level that would allow us to make the investments necessary to implement our strategy," commented Gérard Gallet, director general, Auchan Polska.

"I am sure that by offering attractive products, good for health, produced with care for the environment, together with a team of committed employees, we will be able to develop and continue to meet the needs of local communities."

In a statement, the group said that it improved its operational management structure and developed its e-commerce offering to a wider number of cities in Poland.

Easy Auchan Expansion

In addition, it further expanded its chain, opening another six Easy Auchan stores at BP petrol stations, as well as a number of new franchise outlets.

The group paid more than PLN 850 million (€176.1 million) in taxes during the financial year, it said – retail sales tax was PLN 109 million, the VAT surplus paid was PLN 307 million, and the corporate income tax was PLN 31 million.

Operating profit for the year amounted to PLN 321 million (€66.5 million).

As of the end of 2021, Auchan managed 102 stores in Poland, including 70 hypermarkets and 32 supermarkets. It currently employs more than 17,000 people.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

