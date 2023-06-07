52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Auchan To Start Franchising Supermarkets In France

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

French food retailer Auchan is planning to sell seven of its stores in France to franchisees and increasingly rely on this store operation model in the future.

Gilles Martin, CFDT group trade union delegate at Auchan, told French news agency AFP that ‘a major project to develop franchising at Auchan was announced at the group's last Social and Economic Committee (CSE).

He revealed that ‘initially’ seven supermarkets will be sold, adding that ‘potentially half of the supermarket stock in France could be franchised.’

Trade magazine LSA revealed that the stores in question are located in Montdidier (Somme), Ferrières-en-Bray (Seine-Maritime), Saverne (Bas-Rhin), Aurillac (Cantal), L'Haÿ-les-Roses (Val-de-Marne), Rambouillet and Les Mureaux in the Yvelines.

‘Looking For Buyers’

When contacted by AFP, Auchan’s management confirmed this list of stores for which the group is ‘looking for buyers’ and specified that ‘discussions are well advanced for some of them.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The same source also confirmed the group's intention to develop the franchise format "for supermarkets", without specifying any figures on the number of stores potentially concerned.

In a press release, unions expressed their ‘concern’ about ‘the pronounced development of franchising through store disposals’, citing ‘the social consequences, both individual and collective.’

The move would represent a major change in Auchan’s strategy as the group was historically the owner of all of its stores.

According to Auchan’s website, it operates 119 hypermarkets, 235 supermarkets and 10 convenience stores in France, employing 65,000 people.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

The Consumer Goods Forum Names Ahold Delhaize And Mondelēz International CEOs As New Co-Chairs
2
Retail

Barriers To Retail In EU Remain Extremely High, Commission Indicator Confirms
3
Retail

Covirán Opens Seven New Stores In Spain In May
4
Retail

Migros Develops Beverage Using Artificial Intelligence
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com