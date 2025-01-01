52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Convenience Stores

Couche-Tard Chair Says No Hostile Takeover Bid For Seven & i: Reports

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Acquisition Of GetGo Café + Market

Alimentation Couche-Tard has agreed to acquire GetGo Café + Market (GetGo) from supermarket retailer Giant Eagle for an undisclosed amount.

UK's Asda Posts 5.3% Drop In LFL Sales In Second Quarter

Asda, Britain's third biggest supermarket group, posted a 5.3% decline in underlying sales in the three months to the end of June, as it continues to under...

