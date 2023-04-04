52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Barilla Appoints Ilaria Lodigiani As New Chief Marketing Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Barilla has announced the appointment of Ilaria Lodigiani as its chief marketing officer. She assumed her new role on 3 April and will lead marketing strategies and business development.

Lodigiani will focus on brand management and product improvement to ensure that the company meets consumers’ needs.

Commenting on her new role, Lodigiani said, "The opportunity to make our amazing brands even more iconic, to share the Italian food culture with the entire world and to lead this talented community of marketers makes me feel blessed.

"Today, more than ever, I'm inspired by Mr Pietro Barilla's words: ‘everything is done for the future, forge ahead with courage’".

An Experienced Professional

Lodigiani is an experienced professional with close to 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry.

She was part of Heineken Italia from 2004 to 2009, and held various roles within the organisation, including senior brand manager.

Then she worked with Ferrero Soremartec and Vodafone Italy before joining Microsoft Italy in 2014 as Lumia Marketing Director.

In 2016, she moved to Amsterdam and returned to Heineken as the head of Heineken Global Innovation.

From 2018, she served as global senior director of low- and no-alcohol beverages. She was instrumental in developing the business for a category that continues to drive revenue growth in the beer industry.

In 2021, she joined Barilla as vice president of global marketing for the Barilla brand,

She was responsible for leading Barilla’s global growth by developing the brand’s personality and visual identity, and managing the company's global innovation strategies.

Lodigiani is a graduate in economics from the University of Pavia.

Article by Dayeeta Das.

ESM
