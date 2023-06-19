Billa Bulgaria Earmarks €16m For Store Renovations

Billa Bulgaria is investing over BGN 32 million (€16 million) in renovating its stores during 2023.

The overall renovation of the stores includes the construction of new entrance areas; the integration of new digital solutions, including self-service checkouts; and a new, easier-to-orient layout, providing greater shopping convenience, it said.

Since the start of the year, the REWE Group-owned retailer has completely renovated four of its stores, in Blagoevgrad, Varna, Ruse and Shumen, which now feature a modernised appearance and new amenities for customers.

By the end of the year, Billa plans to do the same in seven more outlets as well as partially renovate another 34 sites.

'Positive Response'

"We are extremely pleased with the progress of our site renovation programme, and the positive response from customers," commented Vigintas Shapokas, executive director of Billa Bulgaria.

"Our focus is on improving the overall user experience – in the last three years we have invested nearly BGN 60 million in the modernisation of our stores, in line with the latest European trends."

Self-Service

As part of the renovation process, self-service checkouts have already been implemented in 63 of the chain's locations.

The renovated Billa stores also integrate various sustainable and ecological solutions, such as energy-efficient refrigeration installations and LED lighting.

In addition, paper labels have been replaced by electronic shelf-edge labelling that provides detailed information about the origin, weight and price of each item.

During the renovation of stores, Billa loyalty card users can shop with a 10% discount at the rest of the chain’s stores.

