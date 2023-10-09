Billa Introduces New Proximity Store Concept In Bulgaria

Billa Bulgaria has rolled out a new store concept that combines the convenience of a neighbourhood store with the variety of products offered in a larger supermarket.

The retailer has opened its first Billa Dnes (Billa Today) store in Dobrich, with plans to open a second outlet in early November in the village of Graf Ignatievo in the Plovdiv region.

Billa Dnes stores are smaller than traditional Billa outlets, spanning up to 600 square metres and offering a select assortment of products, focusing on the daily needs of consumers.

Store Highlights

Billa Today stores are designed to be convenient and easy to shop in, with electronic shelf labels, as well as self-service and traditional checkout options.

The new store in Dobrich offers over 5,000 SKUs, including fresh fruit and vegetables from Bulgaria, selected under the 'Billa Gradini' (Billa Gardens) programme, baked goods and meat from Bulgarian farms, as well as seasonal favourites.

Walter Wolff, chief operating officer of Billa Bulgaria added, "With the Billa Today stores, we want to create a space where local residents feel at home when shopping. To know the team that serves them every day, to find the exact products they need and to take advantage of the attractive promotional offers we offer.

"Our new store in Dobrich combines a modern design with a convenient location and quality products from Bulgarian suppliers, with which we are sure that it will become a preferred shopping destination for consumers. Our goal is to be closer to our customers, to make shopping an easy and pleasant task for them, so that they have more time for their loved ones."