Billa Rolls Out 3D-Printed Plant-Based Salmon Fillets From Revo Foods

Austrian supermarket chain Billa is offering mushroom-based salmon fillet from Revo Foods which is produced using a 3D printing process.

Billa is offering the product in its plant-based store concept Billa Pflanzilla and claims to be the first supermarket in the world to feature the product.

Plant-based fish and seafood have seen the highest sales growth in Austria at more than 1,000% due to the even smaller number of products in this category, parent company REWE Group stated citing data from NeilsenIQ.

Plant-Based Salmon

Revo Foods plant-based fish fillet mimics the taste and appearance of natural salmon and contains omega-3, pea proteins and vitamins.

In addition, the fungi-based salmon fillet has a lower fat content compared to the real fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revo Foods is a Viennese start-up that launched a plant-based smoked salmon in 2021.

Pricing

Billa has implemented various measures to ensure that plant-based products are affordable.

In addition to price cuts, it also ensures that new products that have an animal-origin counterpart are offered at the same or lower prices

Verena Wiederkehr, head of plant-based business at Billa added, “Part of our plant-based strategy is to always keep an eye on prices – and has done so since the beginning. It is our goal to make plant-based enjoyment affordable for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Giving animal products the same price as their plant counterparts is an important step on this path and is very well received by our customers.”

Research has unveiled that plant-based milk has seen sales growth of 21% between 2020 and 2022 in Austria.

However, plant-based milk is taxed at 20% and animal milk at only 10% resulting in a price difference of 15 and 25 cents per pack or litre, which is particularly noticeable in times of high prices and inflation.