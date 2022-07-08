Majority Of Austrians 'Would Like To Eat Healthier', Survey Finds

A survey undertaken by Austrian retailer Billa has found that 60% of Austrians would like to eat healthier.

Some 83% of those surveyed believe that a conscious diet contributes significantly to a healthy body and fit mind, according to the retailer.

Austrian Eating Habits

For people in Austria, healthy nutrition primarily means eating lots of fruit and vegetables (69%), cooking for yourself (58%), and paying attention to balance and variety (56%), the survey found.

Regional foods (43%), vitamins (42%), few additives such as flavour enhancers or preservatives (38%), and low-sugar foods (37%) also play their part, respondents noted.

Meat from certified animal welfare sources (30%) and organic food (27%) are also considered important for a healthy diet.

Almost a quarter (22%) of Austrians are convinced that 'no' or 'less' meat should be consumed.

Consumer Expectations

Billa also found that people associate certain expectations with a conscious diet, with more than two thirds (68%) of those surveyed hoping for positive effects on their health if they eat a balanced and conscious diet, 60% expect a better immune system, 55% weight loss, and 35% longer life.

"We at Billa would like to support Austrians in their individual diet as best as possible and offer them a daily fresh variety of healthy and varied foods," commented Elke Wilgmann, consumer board member at Billa.

"That's why we're currently putting a special focus on healthy enjoyment with our 'Good Food' campaign and are emphasising factors such as regionality, animal welfare, organic origin, and sustainability.

Attention To Diet

Other results from the Billa survey showed that a quarter (26%) of Austrians have been paying more attention to their diet since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 46% deliberately reducing their consumption of animal products, including meat, in recent years.

Some 31% say that it makes them feel physically better and 22% think that plant-based product alternatives taste as good as classic meat and sausage products.

