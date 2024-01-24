52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Britain's Co-op Targets More Stores And Members In 2024

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Britain's Co-op Targets More Stores And Members In 2024

Britain's Co-op will open more stores and step up the recruitment of new members in 2024 as it seeks to reverse a decline in grocery market share.

Co-op UK said it plans to acquire new Co-op stores, more than double the number of its franchise stores, from 38 currently, and open 400 new stores under the Nisa brand.

The group, which also has funerals, insurance and legal services businesses, is targeting a membership of eight million by 2030.

“Co-op membership is not a loyalty scheme but rather a different way of doing business. We exist and are run for the benefit of our millions of members,” chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said.

“We are looking to not only provide greater financial benefits to our members through lower prices and offers across our businesses, but also to deepen our engagement with members on the decisions we take and the issues that matter most to them,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company added that it has launched a new round of 'member prices' in the food category, which will include around 117 products at 'everyday low prices', including branded goods.

Co-op UK

The 180-year old group, which is owned by its over five million members, is Britain's seventh largest supermarket group operating almost 2,400 food stores.

It ended 2023 with a grocery market share of 5.4%, according to researcher Kantar, down 20 basis points on the year.

The fall reflected intense competition from discounters Aldi and Lidl, as well as market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, the group forecast a modest pre-tax loss for its 2023/24 year.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Casino Agrees With Auchan, Les Mousquetaires On Sale Of Its Big Stores
Casino Agrees With Auchan, Les Mousquetaires On Sale Of Its Big Stores
2
Retail

UK Discount Chain B&M Chair Peter Bamford To Retire In 2024
UK Discount Chain B&amp;M Chair Peter Bamford To Retire In 2024
3
Retail

Lidl GB Increases Hourly Pay For Third Time In 12 Months
Lidl GB Increases Hourly Pay For Third Time In 12 Months
4
Retail

Primark's Sales Growth Slows In Christmas Quarter
Primark's Sales Growth Slows In Christmas Quarter
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com