Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Britain's M&S Names Alex Freudmann As New Food Boss

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British retailer Marks & Spencer has named Alex Freudmann as the new managing director of M&S Food, succeeding Stuart Machin, who was promoted to group chief executive last month.

Freudmann, who is currently managing director of Australian beer, wine and spirits retailer Dan Murphy's, will join M&S on 1 November and will sit on its executive committee.

Freudmann has also worked for Coles in Australia and British market leader Tesco.

While at Coles he worked with Machin and current M&S chairman Archie Norman.

'Experience And Passion'

Commenting on the appointment, chief executive officer, Stuart Machin, said, “Alex [Freudmann] will bring a great deal of experience and passion to our business. He has worked in food retailing for nearly two decades and in all of his roles he’s been a change-maker - bringing intellect, pace and energy. He will be a great addition to our top team as we work together to deliver the next stage of our transformation.”

Machin succeeded Steve Rowe as M&S chief executive on 25 May.

Double The Size Of M&S Food

Freudmann said he shared the executive team's belief in the long-term potential to double the size of the M&S food business.

“M&S Food is a unique and very special business with world-leading food values, and I’ve always had huge respect for the brand. I’ve watched how the business has been transformed over the past few years from afar,” he added and continued, “The team has done a great job of building a bigger, better Food business through investing in trusted value and core categories while maintaining the outstanding quality and innovation the brand is famous for.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Associated British Foods Trading Update – What The Analysts Said
2
Retail

Deliveroo Names Scilla Grimble As Next CFO
3
Retail

Tesco Chairman Hits Out At UK Government Over Policy Changes
4
Retail

Associated British Foods Maintains Guidance, Primark To Trial Click & Collect
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com