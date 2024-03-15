British Muslims Believe Increased Costs Will Affect Ramadan Plans, Asda Survey Finds

Over 89% of British Muslims say that the cost-of-living crisis will impact their Ramadan and Eid plans this year, according to new research from Asda.

The research shows that nearly one in five (18%) plan to spend between £20 to £30 (€23.40 to €35.10) less on food per week than in 2023, and 17% will seek to change their cooking habits due to energy prices.

In order to help ease the effects of inflation on British Muslims, Asda has partnered with 2012 MasterChef Winner Shelina Permalloo to create four recipes that are more affordable.

The recipes include Tropical Overnight Oats, Moroccan Harira soup, Beef Kebabs, and Gulab Jamun Barfi for Eid dessert.

The UK retailer said each recipe is simple to follow regardless of budget, culinary skill or time constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Increased Pressures'

“From our research, we know that many families observing Ramadan this year are facing increased pressures when it comes to finances – so it was important to us that we could not only provide inspiration for budget-friendly recipes though our partnership with Shelina, but also offer shoppers excellent deals on our Ramadan range, so they can re-create these recipes at home without worrying about the cost,” said Ben Khan, world foods buying manager at Asda.

Budget Concerns

Asda's research indicates that a third (36%) of Muslims said their favourite part of Ramadan is spending time with their friends and family, but one in nine (11%) say they will be holding smaller gatherings to mitigate budget concerns.

Furthermore, a third (36%) of Muslim shoppers said they will be forced to buy fewer or cheaper alternatives to what they are used to, and over one in ten surveyed (11%) are concerned they will not know what to cook with the ingredients that they buy.

'Versatile Ingredients'

“With the cost of living continuing to take its toll, having access to, and using low-cost, versatile ingredients is even more important," Permalloo added.

"The recipes, which serve six and start at just 45p a head, are packed with flavour and designed to help families come together to celebrate, and break fast, without breaking the bank.”