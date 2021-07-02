Carrefour Expands Pickup Collaboration

Published on Jul 2 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / Pickup / La Poste / pickup points / collection lockers

Carrefour has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Pickup, a subsidiary of the La Poste group.

The expansion will see the installation of more than 400 parcel lockers across Carrefour stores in France.

Customers can find the pickup points starting from September onwards in the retailer's hypermarkets, Market stores, and convenience outlets.

Collection Lockers

Customers can use the lockers to pick up their Colissimo or Chronopost parcels, ordered from any one of the 10,000 e-commerce sites which use the Pickup network.

It is a completely secure solution as the lockers can only be opened with a unique code communicated to the parcel recipient. It is also convenient as there is no queue, and the whole operation is contactless.

Customers can also drop off parcels that they want to send between two drop-off/pick-up points, such as Shop2Shop by Chronopost, at store reception areas. The service can also be used for handling e-commerce returns.

Successful Tests

Carrefour and Pickup have been successfully testing the concept since March 2021 at the Saint Denis hypermarket.

Jean-Baptiste Prévoteau, head of in-store services for Carrefour France, said, "We are delighted with this announcement – it's evidence of just how well the services provided by Carrefour and Pickup can work together, benefiting consumers. We want to get closer to our customers through our regional coverage, providing them with services that make their everyday lives easier."

Olivier Titeux, Pickup's director of development, commented, "Providing people with local practical solutions that suit their lifestyles has been central to Pickup's remit for the past 20 years.

"We are proud to be working with Carrefour once again, providing people with an e-commerce delivery experience that is tailored to their lifestyle in the neighbourhood. Picking up and dropping off parcels is now part of their everyday journeys."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.