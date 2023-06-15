Carrefour France Introduces AI-Powered Online Shopping Chatbot

French retailer Carrefour has rolled out a new chatbot based on OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 technology, to improve the online shopping experience.

Via the Hopla chatbot, Carrefour’s online shoppers in France will be able to choose products based on their budget and food constraints, or seek new menu ideas.

The chatbot can also suggest anti-waste solutions for reusing ingredients and compose baskets based on specific associated recipes.

Hopla is connected to the search engine of the Carrefour.fr website and offers product lists related to what customers are discussing, up till the moment of the purchase.

Private Label

The generative AI is also being used to enrich product information about private label products, including product descriptions and information on nutritional value.

More than 2,000 SKUs now boast updated information, and the retailer's plan is to extend this service to all products.

Elsewhere, teams from Carrefour’s non-retail purchasing division are also using generative AI for internal purchasing processes, such as drafting invitations to tender and analysing quotes, the retailer said.

Collaborative Venture

These solutions are the result of a collaboration with OpenAI, Bain & Company and Microsoft, and all use Microsoft’s OpenAI Azure service to access OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

Carrefour CEO, Alexandre Bompard, commented on the new service, saying "Generative AI will enable us to enrich the customer experience and profoundly transform our working methods. By pioneering the use of generative AI, we want to be one step ahead and invent the retail of tomorrow."

