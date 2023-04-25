France's Carrefour Confident As Q1 Sales Growth Accelerates

Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, said it was confident of more profit and cash flow growth this year despite high inflation, after sales growth accelerated in the first quarter.

Sales reached €22.071 billion, marking like-for-like growth of 12.3% and an acceleration from 10.9% sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This was driven by a solid performance in France, where Carrefour hypermarkets' low-cost offering attracted buyers grappling with the cost of living.

Carrefour confirmed its financial targets for 2023, which are for further growth across its main three indicators - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), recurring operating income and net free cash flow.

"In a context of very high food inflation in most of its markets, Carrefour is staying the course and maintaining strong commercial momentum, with steady market share performance in all its key countries," chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

Read More: Carrefour Strengthens Partnership With Uber Eats In France

Focus On Private Labels

As inflation drives shoppers to trade down, Carrefour said it benefited from its focus on private labels, which make up 35% of sales, as well as promotions and accelerated expansion of discount stores and cost savings.

In the company's core French market, hypermarket sales rose 6% in the first quarter 2023 compared with a 3.7% rise in the fourth quarter 2022.

In Brazil, the group's second-largest market, the integration of the acquisition of Grupo BIG continued at a steady pace with 23 additional store conversions in the first quarter. All conversions will be completed in the second quarter, six months earlier than planned, it said.

Carrefour also said it had initiated its €800-million share buyback plan, with €200 million completed to date.

Commenting on the group's performance, Barclays analyst Nicolas Champ said, "Carrefour 1Q sales were broadly in line with our expectations, driven by accelerating food inflation and continuing market share gains. The group confirms all its financial targets for this year."

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In France

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.