Carrefour Italia Partners With Filiera Italia

Published on Jun 1 2021 6:59 AM in Retail tagged: Italian food / Carrefour Italia / Italian exports / Filiera Italia

Carrefour Italia has announced that it has joined Filiera Italia, an association dedicated to the enhancement and promotion of agri-food products that are made in Italy.

The partnership is founded on commitment to sustainability in food supply chains, promotion of local and 'Made in Italy' products, and the fair distribution of value among all players in the sector.

Collaboration

The collaboration between Carrefour Italia and Filiera Italia focuses on common values that inspire their respective commitments as groups.

Alongside areas such as 'Made in Italy' and sustainability, the two groups have found common ground in avenues such as the preservation of localisms and territorial specificities in the country.

One of the first initiatives in the partnership is the establishment of a common path for the development of sustainable supply chains from an environmental, social, and economic point of view.

The collaborators will place particular attention to the role large-scale distribution is to play, as an intermediary between food production and the final consumer.

An Important Platform

The partnership also includes a commitment to the promotion of Italian products abroad, with Carrefour Italia already representing an important platform for the export of Made in Italy products, and ensuring internationalisation opportunities for its Italian suppliers.

The retailer has pledged to export Italian products both beyond the Italian and European borders, due to its strong presence in many South American and Asian markets, as a result of the agreement.

'Business Model'

Speaking on the collaboration, Christophe Rabatel, CEO of Carrefour Italia, said, "Sustainability, the valorisation of regionalisms and the creation of long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with our suppliers, especially those in the supply chain for our private label, are the foundations of our business model and our values that we are proud to share with a partner like Filiera Italia."

He added, "We have been committed to promoting the excellence of Italian territories for a long time now, as shown by our most recent collaborations respectively with the Piedmont Region, the Lombardy Region and FDAI, with whom we want to continue to build further important projects of regional valorisation. We aim to work even more closely with all the players on the Italian production scene in order to achieve increasingly ambitious goals, and we are confident of finding in Filiera Italia a strategic association of valuable allies."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.