ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Italia Partners With Filiera Italia

Published on Jun 1 2021 6:59 AM in Retail tagged: Italian food / Carrefour Italia / Italian exports / Filiera Italia

Carrefour Italia Partners With Filiera Italia

Carrefour Italia has announced that it has joined Filiera Italia, an association dedicated to the enhancement and promotion of agri-food products that are made in Italy.

The partnership is founded on commitment to sustainability in food supply chains, promotion of local and 'Made in Italy' products, and the fair distribution of value among all players in the sector.

Collaboration

The collaboration between Carrefour Italia and Filiera Italia focuses on common values that inspire their respective commitments as groups.

Alongside areas such as 'Made in Italy' and sustainability, the two groups have found common ground in avenues such as the  preservation of localisms and territorial specificities in the country. 

One of the first initiatives in the partnership is the establishment of a common path for the development of sustainable supply chains from an environmental, social, and economic point of view.

The collaborators will place particular attention to the role large-scale distribution is to play, as an intermediary between food production and the final consumer.

An Important Platform

The partnership also includes a commitment to the promotion of Italian products abroad, with Carrefour Italia already representing an important platform for the export of Made in Italy products, and ensuring internationalisation opportunities for its Italian suppliers.

The retailer has pledged to export Italian products both beyond the Italian and European borders, due to its strong presence in many South American and Asian markets, as a result of the agreement.

'Business Model'

Speaking on the collaboration, Christophe Rabatel, CEO of Carrefour Italia, said, "Sustainability, the valorisation of regionalisms and the creation of long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with our suppliers, especially those in the supply chain for our private label, are the foundations of our business model and our values that we are proud to share with a partner like Filiera Italia."

He added, "We have been committed to promoting the excellence of Italian territories for a long time now, as shown by our most recent collaborations respectively with the Piedmont Region, the Lombardy Region and FDAI, with whom we want to continue to build further important projects of regional valorisation. We aim to work even more closely with all the players on the Italian production scene in order to achieve increasingly ambitious goals, and we are confident of finding in Filiera Italia a strategic association of valuable allies."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Record Year For Italian Food Exports

Record Year For Italian Food Exports
Coop, Paolo Roberto Team Up For Large-Scale Product Launch

Coop, Paolo Roberto Team Up For Large-Scale Product Launch
Italian Food Exports To Australia See Strong Growth

Italian Food Exports To Australia See Strong Growth
Italian Agricultural Companies Set Up Food Alliance

Italian Agricultural Companies Set Up Food Alliance
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Axfood To Acquire Wholesale Business Of Bergendahls Mon, 31 May 2021

Axfood To Acquire Wholesale Business Of Bergendahls
Mercadona Earmarks €400m For Portuguese Unit Mon, 31 May 2021

Mercadona Earmarks €400m For Portuguese Unit
Caprabo Reports Progress In Supermarket Renovation Plan Mon, 31 May 2021

Caprabo Reports Progress In Supermarket Renovation Plan
UK Retail Sector Faces 'Tsunami Of Closures' Without Rent Assistance Mon, 31 May 2021

UK Retail Sector Faces 'Tsunami Of Closures' Without Rent Assistance
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN