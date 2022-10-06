Carrefour Polska Appoints New Director Of Marketing And E-Commerce

Robert Stupak has been appointed director of marketing, digital, e-commerce, and IT at Carrefour Polska, as of the start of October.

He has also joined the retailer's executive committee.

About Robert Stupak

Stupak has many years of experience in the areas of marketing and e-commerce, Carrefour said in a statement, which he gained in both Poland and abroad, working with major global brands in the retail, e-commerce, and technology sectors.

Since March 2020, he has served as director of marketing and e-commerce at the Bricoman chain, part of the French Adeo Group.

Prior to that, from March 2014, he managed the marketing of the Kaufland chain in Poland, part of the Schwarz Group.

In this role, Stupak was responsible, among other things, for the company's marketing and digital transformation.

He also gained professional experience at Hewlett-Packard, with which he was associated for eight years, holding various marketing-related management positions in Poland and abroad.

While working at the US computer firm, he moved to the company's headquarters in London in 2006 and was responsible for advertising and brand management in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Stupak received his education at the University of Wroclaw and Wroclaw University of Technology.

Carrefour Polska

Carrefour Polska is an omnichannel retail chain, boasting close to 950 stores in Poland across six different formats.

In Poland, the group also operates a chain of 20 shopping centers and a portfolio of more than 40 gas stations.

