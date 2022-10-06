Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Polska Appoints New Director Of Marketing And E-Commerce

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Robert Stupak has been appointed director of marketing, digital, e-commerce, and IT at Carrefour Polska, as of the start of October.

He has also joined the retailer's executive committee.

About Robert Stupak

Stupak has many years of experience in the areas of marketing and e-commerce, Carrefour said in a statement, which he gained in both Poland and abroad, working with major global brands in the retail, e-commerce, and technology sectors.

Since March 2020, he has served as director of marketing and e-commerce at the Bricoman chain, part of the French Adeo Group.

Prior to that, from March 2014, he managed the marketing of the Kaufland chain in Poland, part of the Schwarz Group.

In this role, Stupak was responsible, among other things, for the company's marketing and digital transformation.

He also gained professional experience at Hewlett-Packard, with which he was associated for eight years, holding various marketing-related management positions in Poland and abroad.

While working at the US computer firm, he moved to the company's headquarters in London in 2006 and was responsible for advertising and brand management in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Stupak received his education at the University of Wroclaw and Wroclaw University of Technology.

Carrefour Polska

Carrefour Polska is an omnichannel retail chain, boasting close to 950 stores in Poland across six different formats.

In Poland, the group also operates a chain of 20 shopping centers and a portfolio of more than 40 gas stations.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Russian Weekly Consumer Prices Rise For Second Week Running
2
Retail

Co-Op Products From Small Supplier Incubator Scheme To Hit Shelves
3
Retail

Aldi UK To Recruit 3,000 Employees Ahead Of Festive Season
4
Retail

Jumbo Names Ton van Veen As Temporary Chief Executive
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com