Carrefour Polska Rolls Out ‘Outlet’ Concept In More Stores

Carrefour Polska has expanded its ‘Outlet’ concept, which offers non-food items at discounted prices, to around 90 stores across the country.

Last year, the company introduced Outlet zones in 34 stores, which received a positive response from shoppers.

In January of this year, the retailer expanded the concept to 34 stores, followed by 20 more in February.

The retailer hopes that by the end of the first half of 2022, the number of Outlet zones in Poland’s Carrefour stores will increase by several dozens.

Marek Lipka, member of the management board, commercial and supply chain director at Carrefour Polska, said, “Already in the testing phase in 2020, the Outlet zone concept was very popular with our clients in Gdańsk, Kraków and Warsaw.

“We have used our 25 years of experience on the Polish market to provide customers with a unique, constantly updated non-food offer that meets their needs and tastes. We make every effort to ensure that a visit to the Outlet zone is a place for inspiration and finding good opportunities.”

Product Assortment

Outlet zones are specially marked areas within Carrefour stores, where customers can access a wide range of non-food products grouped by price categories, such as up to PLN 5, up to PLN 10, up to PLN 15, and great offers at exceptional prices.

The cheapest products cost as little as PLN 0.29, the retailer noted.

The assortment includes industrial products across various categories, including interior decoration, decorative, sports, home furnishings, toys, electronics/household appliances.

Cities where Outlet zones currently operate include, among others, Bełchatów, Chorzów, Dębica, Elbląg, Gdańsk, Gliwice, Poznań, Przemyśl, Szczecin, Toruń, Warsaw and Wrocław.

