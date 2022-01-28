Subscribe Login
Retail

Carrefour Polska To Reduce Prices Of Over 18,500 Products

Carrefour Polska will reduce the prices of over 18,500 products, following the Polish government’s decision to suspend VAT on select food items.

The retailer plans to add 1,000 more items to the list, offering nearly 20,000 products at reduced prices from 1 February.

The reduced prices will apply to a range of items under the 5% VAT category, including fruit and vegetables, cold cuts and meat, oil, dairy products, and bread, among others.

Lidl and Aldi have also announced that they are to reduce prices of around 2,000 products in Poland, according to media reports.

In December of last year, Poland announced plans to lower VAT on some food to zero from 1 February as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers.

Other Initiatives

At the beginning of 2020, Carrefour Polska introduced a guarantee of unchanging prices for 150 private-label products in response to the difficult economic situation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative provided customers the certainty of fixed prices of popular everyday products, such as flour, sugar, dairy products, as well as hygienic products, including toilet paper or paper towels.

In 2021, the retailer launched its long-term campaign – Low prices as before, which allowed shoppers to buy a range of goods at attractive prices.

Elsewhere, Carrefour Polska has completed a thorough remodeling of its flagship hypermarket at Galeria Mokotów, Warsaw.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

