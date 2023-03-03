Carrefour Polska To Shutter Galeria Alkoholi Stores

Carrefour Polska plans to close stores operating under its Galeria Alkoholi format as it aims to focus on developing its best-performing banners, according to a report in the online publication, www.dlahandlu.pl.

The decision will lead to the closure of more than 20 stores operating under the format in Poland and associated Carrefour Express stores.

The move will impact approximately 160 jobs as the retailer would not be able to offer alternative work in other stores to all laid-off employees.

The report added that on 19 January, Carrefour Polska submitted a notification to the Poviat Labour Office in Warsaw declaring its intention to implement collective redundancies, which will affect up to 165 people.

Consultation With Trade Unions

It also informed Polish trade unions about the move. As consultations with social partners did not result in an agreement, the company has announced the rules of group dismissal.

The company provides, among other things, the possibility of using additional cash benefits and the so-called outplacement for employees affected by the layoffs.

The retailer will also close three Carrefour supermarkets due to the expiry of lease agreements, the report said.

Carrefour

In February, Carrefour said that it was confident about the coming year after posting a record free cash flow of €1.3 billion, and a further rise in operating profit last year, despite high inflation.

The company also reported a 4.6% rise in 2022 recurring operating income to €2.377 billion at constant exchange rates, slightly above the €2.34 billion analyst consensus compiled by Refinitiv.

