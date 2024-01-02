Carrefour Romania Expands Proximity Network With 22 Stores

Carrefour Romania is solidifying its position as a key player in the country's convenience store market with the opening of 22 new Express stores in nine cities during 2023.

This latest expansion brings the retailer's total Express store count to 162.

Omnichannel Vision

The expansion of the Express format is a key element of Carrefour's omnichannel vision, with the retailer aiming to be closer to customers and offer them a seamless shopping experience across all channels.

Each of the new Express stores features a modern design and covers a surface area of between 110 and 350 square meters. The stores operate from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, seven days a week.

The 22 new stores are strategically spread across nine cities in Romania, including Bucharest, Cluj, Brașov, Braila, Suceava, Galati, Oradea, Timișoara, and Constanta.

Expanding the Brand

Carrefour plans to continue expanding the Romanian footprint of its proximity format to diverse locations, including residential areas, office buildings and central urban areas.

Carrefour Express stores offer more than 4,500 SKUs, including a full range of fresh products from local farmers, private label brands (Carrefour La Piață, Drag de România), wines from the Deschidem Vinul Românesc programme, seasonal products from the Festiv range, organic products (Bio), fresh bakery products, as well as a range of international brands.

In addition, online shopping is available with home delivery through the Bringo and Glovo fast delivery services.

Carrefour Romania operates 450 multi-format stores, including Express, Carrefour Hiper, Carrefour Market and Supeco (cash & carry format), making it one of the top three players in the Romanian retail market.