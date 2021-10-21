ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter

Published on Oct 21 2021 7:25 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / France / Europe / Grocery

Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter

Carrefour, which earlier this month ended talks over a possible tie-up with unlisted rival Auchan, said it remained on the offensive as it kept a guidance for 2021 net free cash flow 'comfortably' above €1 billion.

Europe's largest retailer also said revenue growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting weaker sales in the core French market where a mandatory COVID-19 health pass hit business at its large out-of-town hypermarkets.

"With its robust balance sheet, and thanks to the commitment of its teams, Carrefour is attractive and on the offensive, for the benefit of its customers and its shareholders,” chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

Earlier this month Carrefour and Auchan ended talks over a possible partnership, the second time this year Bompard's plans to create a Gallic supermarket powerhouse have been frustrated.

Five-Year Plan

Carrefour is in the midst of a five-year plan it launched in January 2018 to cut costs and boost e-commerce investment to improve profits and sales, as it seeks to tackle competition from online rivals such as Amazon and discounters like Lidl or unlisted retailer Leclerc.

Carrefour said sales reached €20.47 billion ($23.83 billion) in the third quarter, a like-for-like rise of 0.8% but a slowdown from 3.6% growth in the second quarter.

Advertisement

In France, where Bompard has made reviving flagging sales at hypermarket stores a priority, sales eased 0.3% following a 4.% rise in the second-quarter.

French hypermarket sales alone fell 2.8% in the quarter after rising 4.3% in the second quarter.

The introduction in France in August of a health pass that customers have to show in shopping malls with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres (215,278 sq ft) hit business in the third quarter at the hypermarket stores.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store
Carrefour France Plans To Integrate Sign Language In Stores

Carrefour France Plans To Integrate Sign Language In Stores
Auchan Explored Deal With Niel-Backed SPAC Before Failed Carrefour Bid: Sources

Auchan Explored Deal With Niel-Backed SPAC Before Failed Carrefour Bid: Sources
Carrefour Ends Interest In Tie-Up With Auchan: Reports

Carrefour Ends Interest In Tie-Up With Auchan: Reports
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter
Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store
Metro AG Achieves Sales 'Above Pre-Pandemic Level' In Fourth Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Metro AG Achieves Sales 'Above Pre-Pandemic Level' In Fourth Quarter
Turkey's Erdogan Faces Uphill Battle To Curb 'Exorbitant Prices' Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Turkey's Erdogan Faces Uphill Battle To Curb 'Exorbitant Prices'
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN