Carrefour Strengthens Partnership With Uber Eats In France

Carrefour has extended its partnership with Uber Eats in France, with plans to roll out a full-range delivery service – offering more than 12,000 SKUs – to 20 of the largest French cities by the end of this year.

Carrefour customers can currently choose to avail of this service via Uber Eats in six cities, Paris, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Orléans.

In the second quarter of this year, that will be extended to Marseille, Nantes and Nice, with other cities coming on board as the year progresses.

Different Services

Carrefour offers two types of services with Uber Eats – an express delivery service, boasting 6,000 products, as well as Carrefour Sprint, a 15-minute delivery service, as part of which 2,000 products are available.

Carrefour is also testing the integration of loyalty card services into the Uber Eats application, following a recent launch in Lille.

Innovating Together

“Carrefour and Uber Eats continue to innovate together," commented Sabrina Lantoine, director of e-commerce partnerships, Carrefour Group.

"In addition, the use of our Carrefour loyalty programme on the Uber Eats application will strengthen the omnichannel options for our customers who will be able to benefit from their Carrefour advantages, whatever their preferred route.”

