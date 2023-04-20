52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Strengthens Partnership With Uber Eats In France

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Carrefour has extended its partnership with Uber Eats in France, with plans to roll out a full-range delivery service – offering more than 12,000 SKUs – to 20 of the largest French cities by the end of this year.

Carrefour customers can currently choose to avail of this service via Uber Eats in six cities, Paris, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Orléans.

In the second quarter of this year, that will be extended to Marseille, Nantes and Nice, with other cities coming on board as the year progresses.

Different Services

Carrefour offers two types of services with Uber Eats – an express delivery service, boasting 6,000 products, as well as Carrefour Sprint, a 15-minute delivery service, as part of which 2,000 products are available.

Carrefour is also testing the integration of loyalty card services into the Uber Eats application, following a recent launch in Lille.

Read More: 5 Key Takeaways From Carrefour’s 2022 Full-Year Results

Innovating Together

“Carrefour and Uber Eats continue to innovate together," commented Sabrina Lantoine, director of e-commerce partnerships, Carrefour Group.

"In addition, the use of our Carrefour loyalty programme on the Uber Eats application will strengthen the omnichannel options for our customers who will be able to benefit from their Carrefour advantages, whatever their preferred route.”

Read More: Carrefour Extends Alexandre Bompard's Tenure For Three Years

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Shoptalk Europe Sets The Stage For Its 2023 Edition In Barcelona
2
Retail

IGD Unveils An Illustrious Line-Up Of Industry Speakers For Insight And Impact 2023
3
Retail

WH Smith Beats Profit Expectations In H1 As Travel Rebound Lifts Store Sales
4
Retail

Poundland Owner Pepco Sees First-Half Sales Up 22.8%
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com