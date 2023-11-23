Carrefour Teams Up With JIP Retail In Czechia

Carrefour International Partnership has announced a collaboration with Czech Group JIP Retail as part of an expansion plan.

The partnership will see JIP Retail offering a range of Carrefour-branded products at its stores in Czechia.

"This new partnership with JIP Retail is a great opportunity to provide Czech customers with a powerful and competitive range of products to meet their daily needs. It is an additional milestone in Carrefour Group’s international strategy, with a strong development in Eastern Europe," Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour International Partnership's executive director said in a statement.

The move will help JIP Retail to add an affordable selection of products to its offering across food and non-food categories.

The products are expected to roll out across JIP Retail’s convenience network in 2024, the company said.

"We are very pleased to become a partner of Carrefour worldwide leader and to allow them to come back to [Czechia]. Their remarkable range of products will perfectly match with our existing assortment to the delight of our customers," added JIP Retail president, Jan Plsek.

